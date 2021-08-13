The first printing of the “Atchison County Poor Farm” book has sold out.
The Atchison County Kansas Genealogy Society will do a second printing if enough orders are received. To order call 367-5005 and leave a message your call will be returned or order by email at: acksgs17@gmail.com the price is $30.
According to an article in the Potter Kansan dated Feb. 19, 1903, the original Poor Farm was located four miles south of Atchison, six miles north of Potter in the south half of Section 24 Township 6, (Mount Pleasant) Range 20 – 131 acres.
The ACKGS members have discovered 58 deaths occurred at the Farm, and most of these persons, but not all are buried on the grounds. Forty-seven of their obituaries are included in the book. Also included in the Poor Farm book are pictures, plat maps and microfilmed newspaper articles from 1866-1922.
Some citizens of the Atchison County once called the Poor Farm home. Many are buried there. Among them are mothers, fathers, babies, young children, veterans and former slaves. The ACKGS members believe their stories are a part of Atchison County History and deserve to be told.
