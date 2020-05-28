With Memorial Day already in our current past, you may have begun to wonder more about your ancestry. Whether you may have someone born last year or you have buried a loved one, the records of that person may be already in print or accessible online. The Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society is dedicated to the proposition that our Ancestors are truly interesting folks and worthy of your investigation, research and study.
Formed in 1991 as a non-profit organization, the group meets monthly at the meeting room in the Atchison Library. They helped build a collection of materials that preserve and perpetuate the genealogical records of the Atchison County Kansas area. The records are housed in the Kansas Room on the upper level of the library. The society is much more than collectors. They assist, encourage and instruct people in compiling the research they need.
The records available might spark an interest in your research abilities. The club knows that Ancestry online is fantastic but there is something special about the ability to get information from a local source. Among the materials available on microfilm are probate, deeds, marriage records, censuses, some naturalization, immigrant and passenger arrival and soldier service records. Having the various county newspapers on microfilm as well is an exciting way to get the scoop on family, church, club and community happenings.
It is amazing how many written family histories are available. The cemetery records on file are listed alphabetical in an index that refers to placement in each cemetery. The old card catalog houses index cards with all obituaries that have been published in the Atchison Globe. When the library opens to the public, someone will be in the Kansas Room from 10am to 1pm every Tuesday for personal help. The mailing address for assistance is Roxann Tosterud 16021 274th Rd. Atchison, Ks 66002. Also you can make research requests at their website, check out www.ackgs.com.
