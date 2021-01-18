Most of the early Indian settlements in Atchison County were located on creeks, the most important of these being Grasshopper Creek, now known as the Delaware River. There is some controversy as to how this stream got its name. According to one account, it was named in 1819 by the French trader Joseph Roubideaux, the founder of St. Joseph. While camped along this stream, a great swarm of grasshoppers alighted and in a few days ate all the grass from the river bottoms. From this circumstance he named the river Sautrelle, the French word for grasshopper.
An agent for the Kickapoo Indians, Dr. W.P. Badger, claimed that this territory never had a grasshopper plague prior to 1865 and that the stream was named Sautrelle. The river was called Grasshopper Creek until the 1874 invasion of the insects drove away settlers by the thousands. The name became so obnoxious that in 1875 the legislature changed its name to the Delaware River, but Grasshopper Township retained its name.
One of the early Indian villages located on Grasshopper Creek was named Kapioma “The Fox Carrier” for a sub-chief of the Kickapoos. Just as how the other towns formed along the creeks, a group of men decided to take advantage of the Indian and mission trade by creating a town. In 1857, the Kapioma City Company laid out the town on section 31, township 6, range 17. That’s as far as the proposed municipality developed.
In the records at the Atchison County Courthouse, an affidavit is on file that stated that the town fell through and was wholly and totally abandoned by all and that the land reverted to the original owner. Even though the town never materialized, the old chief’s name lives on as the township in the southwest corner of the county Kapioma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.