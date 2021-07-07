Free meals for 1-18 year olds are still available from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. each day of the week, Monday-Friday through Friday, July 30th. Distribution of the meals takes place in the back parking lot at the Atchison Elementary and Atchison Middle schools. Children must be on site to accept their meals.
Latest News
- Howard graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement 280th training Class
- Free lunches for youngsters
- Sunflower Summer program helps learn attractions
- Big equipment and a busy time ...
- Summer refreshment
- Travel Check-in Checklist
- Holiday weekend housefire cause under AFD scope
- City Approves Expanded Sunday Liquor Sale Hours
Follow Us on Facebook
Most Popular
Articles
- Beebe, Rachel E. 1999-2021
- Bowen-Schuele, Julia 1975-2021
- Atchison County Fair time about ready to rock in Effingham
- Bolin, Jr., Jack R. 1961-2021
- County sees rise in Covid cases
- New mayor to top Lancaster City Council business
- U.S. 73 in Atchison closed on Thursday
- Tuley, Cindy 1949-2021
- ATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Wilkes takes over as MHMA athletic director
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 29
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.