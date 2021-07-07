Free meals for 1-18 year olds are still available from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. each day of the week, Monday-Friday through Friday, July 30th. Distribution of the meals takes place in the back parking lot at the Atchison Elementary and Atchison Middle schools. Children must be on site to accept their meals.

