Amberwell Atchison Volunteers, formerly known as the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary, have renamed the volunteer group.
The group members will function at Amberwell Health in Atchison as they did for the former Atchison Hospital.
One of the Amberwell Atchison Volunteers’ first planned activities is a Community Blood Center blood from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 29 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison. To make an appointment visit savealifenow.org/group and Use Group Code:ZJ.
