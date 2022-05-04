A reunion for the Atchison Hospital Former Employees is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12.
Former Hospital Employees planning to attend or who might have any questions are asked to call or text Dorothy Pickman at 913-683-3094 by Monday, May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.