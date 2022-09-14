Pat and Kathy Carrigan.

The 2022 Celebration at the International Forest of Friendship is dedicated to Pat and Kathy Carrigan.

The 2022 Celebration at the International Forest of Friendship is dedicated to Pat and Kathy Carrigan, who have contributed so much to the Forest over the years. Flags will fly along the sidewalks and

Pat and Kathy have continued the many contributions of the Carrigan family, which have been essential to the success of the Forest since even before its dedication in 1976. Fay Gillis Wells, as Chair of the 99s participation in the US Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, began working on the idea for the Forest of Friendship in 1973. She had had a close relationship with Atchison since the 1963 flyaway of the Amelia Earhart stamp which had started from there, and so she worked closely with Joe Carrigan, who was Atchison’s Bicentennial Committee Chairman. She and Joe became the Forest’s co-chairs. The Kansas State University (KSU) Forestry Extension provided essential arboreal expertise.

