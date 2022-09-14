The 2022 Celebration at the International Forest of Friendship is dedicated to Pat and Kathy Carrigan, who have contributed so much to the Forest over the years. Flags will fly along the sidewalks and
Pat and Kathy have continued the many contributions of the Carrigan family, which have been essential to the success of the Forest since even before its dedication in 1976. Fay Gillis Wells, as Chair of the 99s participation in the US Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, began working on the idea for the Forest of Friendship in 1973. She had had a close relationship with Atchison since the 1963 flyaway of the Amelia Earhart stamp which had started from there, and so she worked closely with Joe Carrigan, who was Atchison’s Bicentennial Committee Chairman. She and Joe became the Forest’s co-chairs. The Kansas State University (KSU) Forestry Extension provided essential arboreal expertise.
Joe and Fay worked together to build the Forest, with Joe handling the Atchison parts, finances, Forest maintenance, etc., and Fay working with honorees, the 99s, and other outreach. Joe passed away suddenly in 1996 and Pat, who was co-founder and President of Carrigan Lumber, took on increasing roles, becoming co-Chairman in 2003. Besides his up-front work with the Forest ceremonies and local outreach activities, the ongoing contributions of Carrigan Lumber were essential to the Forest’s operations. Beyond this, Pat’s relationship with George Putnam, Amelia Earhart’s stepson, not only led to the creation of the Putnam Forest, adjacent to the Forest of Friendship, but also established firm ties between the IFOF and the Putnam family that will stand the Forest in excellent stead in the years to come.
Kathy’s contributions to the Forest were essential as well, over an extended period. She supported Pat, and all of us, in organizing and putting on the annual ceremonies, participated actively in the office operations and was vigilant with the finances as the Forest’s treasurer.
Pat and Kathy were married in Wea, Kansas in October 1969, after he returned from Vietnam. Together they raised three children: Dan, Tim, and Cindy and have nine grandchildren. A devoted husband and father, Pat dedicated his life to his family, faith, and the Atchison community. He loved the outdoors, be it gardening, bird hunting, and fishing. An excellent baseball player in his youth, Pat helped keep the sport alive for area youth for over ten years at a time when no high schools in Atchison County fielded baseball teams.
Pat passed away in January 2022, and Kathy has stepped back from active involvement in the Forest, but their presence will still be felt among the trees and along the pathways of the International Forest of Friendship. Their contributions have been profound, and we think of them often.
The annual celebration at the Forest will take place Saturday with the Parade of Flags at 9:45, following the honoring of the Carrigans and the induction of new honorees at 10:00am.
