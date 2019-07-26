The First Christian Church’s Food Pantry benefited from the Effingham Union Church Annual Mission Sunday.
The Night Circle was in charge of it this year and the circle invited the congregation to collect laundry detergent, dishwashing soap and toilet paper for the food pantry.
The congregation was up to the task and collected 98 items including 34 laundry soap, 22 dish washing soap, 11 toilet paper, plus tooth paste, hand soap, paper towels plus several food items including 11 snacks, 29 cans of food and 8 mac & cheese.
It all totaled 238 pounds. During the offering they also collected over $250 to give to the food pantry.
The theme of mission Sunday was the family. The scripture, music, prayers, children’s message and the morning message centered on the family. You could, also, call it the women’s hour since during the worship hour several women participated in the service from candle lighting, reading the scripture, delivering the morning’s message to taking the offering.
Denise Fasse gave the children’s sermon. Linda Montgomery, who serves on a United Methodist Topeka District Social Action committee, spoke about grandparents, who become parents.
More and more grandparents are called to take the place of the parents due in a large part to the epidemic of drug use. The grandparents are usually in their forties and fifties. Each year more and more grandparents find they need to become the parent.
She pointed out that these grandparents save the taxpayers a great deal of money as they keep the children out of the foster system. So the grandparents need the support of the community and the thanks of the community.
After the worship service most of those present gathered in the Christian Education Building for the Night Circle Annual’s July Fellowship dinner, which included fried chicken furnished by Night Circle and those attending either bringing a hot dish, salad or dessert.
Night Circle Chairperson, Cindy Ladd welcomed people and gave the blessing before the meal. Alice Johnson gave devotions on God’s Family.
Gideon spaker
At the Effingham Union Church the Gideon’s message was delivered by Chris Caplinger, a member of the Union Church and the Gideon’s on July 21. Gideon’s is an organization, whose mission is to spread the Word of God throughout the world for over a century.
In that time, the organization has distributed over 2 billion Bibles in 200 countries. The Bibles are distributed through their prison ministry, at colleges, hospitals, military, and the Bibles can also be found in hotel rooms.
Three bibles are distributed ever second. He shared two stories about the Bibles being thrown in the trash and was retrieved by other people. In the first story the person who found the Bible was not a Christian and he read the Bible and became a committed Christian and a powerful witness to others.
In the second one the Bible had been thrown away in a prison and was retrieved by an inmate, who had been convicted for selling drugs. He picked up the Bible and started reading it and it so changed his heart and he turned from a convicted prisoner to a Christian professor and is busy spreading the Gospel to others. Chris’s message was well received.
Besides Chis the church has three other members, who are also Gideon’s, Clarence Todd, Mike Pangburn and Steve Caplinger.
