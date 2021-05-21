Plans in the community are ongoing for an Atchison City-wide Garage Sales event for the first weekend of June.
The event is scheduled for two days between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. For persons who will be hosting a sale, the recommendation is to put signage on your nearest corner or cross street.
There will be no registration or organized directory for garage sale locations this year.
Visit the Atchison city-wide garage sale Facebook page and post your information. Like the Atchison City-Wide Garage Sale Facebook page to keep up to date.
For persons who do not have access or do not utilize Facebook, or other social media platforms call Julie at 913-426-3699 or Michelle 913-426-5703 for more information.
In recent years, the City-Wide Garage Sale was organized as an Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce event. A group of private citizens are organizing he upcoming event this year.
