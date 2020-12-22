Each year First Christian Church has the honor and privilege to bless a local organization during the Holiday Season. This year the outreach committee of First Christian Church chose Atchison Child Care Association to receive a Christmas blessing. Atchison Child Care Association is a wonderful organization that has a major impact in the Atchison community.
Atchison Child Care Association provides the highest care to some of the most precious gifts in Atchison. Like many organizations COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the budget of ACCA. The rising costs of sanitation and staffing have led to a budgeting shortfall for ACCA, according to Carrie Sowers Director of ACCA. Part of the health and safety plan at ACCA is to keep the same students with the same staff member all day to avoid multiple contacts for the children. This means that the staff members at AACA are working 10 hour days, leading to overtime pay being necessary. As you can imagine, current stress and anxiety are taking a toll on staff and parents.
A significant increase of cost has been seen in many sanitation supplies. Prior to the pandemic a box of masks could be purchased for $27 per box. The same box of mask now is $112. The cost for sterile gloves for 10 cases (8 boxes per case) was at one time $1,000. Currently the price is $700 with only 4 boxes per case.
The members of First Christian Church gave a total of $3,335.00 to bless Atchison Child Care Association and to help with the additional costs that ACCA is incurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. It truly is better to give than to receive in this season.
