First Baptist Church reminds that congregation members can attend Sunday morning worship one of two ways:
* In person service is 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing are required for in-person attendance.
*Online via Facebook Live, is another option to attend the 10 a.m. worship service. The livestream is found under First Baptist Church Facebook page.
The Church leaders also invites all to join for “Daily Prayer” every morning on First Baptist Church Facebook page and every Thursday for “Thursday Thoughts” at 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Michael Strickland, pastor of the church, leads the prayer sessions.
First Baptist Church is located at 1640 Riley Street. For more information email fbcatchison@sbcglobal.net or mail First Baptist Church, PO Box 37, 1640 Riley St. Atchison, KS 66002.
