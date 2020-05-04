Federal employees plan to observe Public Service Recognition Week throughout May 3 throughout Saturday, May 9.
Federal employees provide vital services that benefit Americans every day, yet much of this important work goes unnoticed. We see them when hurricanes strike, floods destroy communities and pandemics spread worldwide. We know that they help land our planes safely and perform inspections to maintain a healthy food and water supply. But for every image you see on TV, thousands more work behind the scenes to keep this country running.
They process tax refunds, small business loans, stimulus payments, Social Security checks, and loans for college students. They track biological threats and alert Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.
In Kansas, Federal employees carry out programs that help conserve our soil and water resources, provide stability to our agricultural economy, support our armed forces, and more. There are about 23,000 Federal and Postal employees; plus, about 25,000 retired annuitants living and working in Kansas.
COVID-19 is the latest crisis during which we expect our civil servants to work tirelessly and often around the clock.
Judy Etter, serves as area 1A Vice President and President, of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Chapter 0621, National Active and Retired Federal Employees.
“I take comfort in knowing that our country is fortunate to have dedicated professionals who continue to selflessly serve their fellow man all for the greater good,” Etter said in a press release to the Atchison Globe.
Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, May 3-9, we should gratefully acknowledge their service. While we remain shuttered indoors to fight the invisible enemy among us, let's recognize and appreciate civil servants for what they truly are: the heartbeat of America.
