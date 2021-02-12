UMB announces its February Student of the Month, recognition for middle school-aged students in Atchison who have set examples to go above and beyond their expectation for academics and behaviors. In recognition of their honor each student receives a special gift.
The UMB February Students of the Month are:
*Gavin Moore, an eighth-grade student, Trinity Lutheran School.
*Evan Martin, eighth-grade St. Benedict Catholic School.
*Cameron Provost, sixth-grade, Atchison Middle School.
