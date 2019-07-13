Atchison County FCE Council held its meeting on July 1 at Paolucci’s Restaurant, with eight members present answering Roll Call by sharing “A Memorable 4th of July — Good or Bad.”
Committees from Farmetette and Terry FCEs gave plans for their respective demonstrations regarding healthy eating and the history of Slidder’s with samples at the 2019 Atchison County Fair.
Terry FCE was given a sounding ovation for their Spring Into Summer event held June 5th at Cummings Christian Church.
Plans were adopted for the Council to host a Booth at the Atchison Hospital Health Fair in October. Lessons featured will be “What Do You Know about the Big O?” and “Healthy Life Styles”. Carol Lintner is Chairman of this committee.
It was announced that Jenna Willis, granddaughter of Ester Willis, member of Farmerette FCE, was awarded the Council’s 2019 Scholarship.
Members were reminded that 2020 Dues and Membership Forms are due to the Council Treasurer by Oct. 1.
The next Council meeting will be at 10 a.m. Sep. 9, at Paolucci’s Banquet room.
