Atchison County FCE Council held its March meeting earlier this month at Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli & Lounge, with eight members present. Mary Lou Bowen served in her capacity as president at the meeting.
The Farmerette FCE reported their quilt is at the quilters, and will be ready soon. The new flags for Main Street in Effingham have been ordered. It is the plan to have a dedication ceremony when the new flags are flown for the first time. Terry FCE had a good response to their Bonding Through Board Games event held with the residents of Atchison Senior Village.
Various scholarships are now available through KAFCE and ACFCE. Anyone interested in learning the requirements should contact any FCE member. The KAFCE Scholarship form is available online, and the application for that particular scholarship is available to any Kansas college students who meets eligibility requirements.
The 2020 District Recognition Day event will be held on April 30 in Sabetha. The Atchison County FCE Council will present a small token of appreciation to all unit presidents. Members will be recognized for their 2019 accomplishments at this event.
Much discussion was had relative to ideas for the FCE Council’s involvement at the 2020 Atchison County Fair, scheduled for the first week of August later this year. Some FCE Council members hope to attend the next Atchison County Fair Board meeting to share some of their ideas. Diane Nielson reminded that the 2020 Walk Kansas event will be starting in March. Anyone interested in joining a team should contact her.
The next FCE Council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, April 6, at the Banquet Room of Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli & Lounge, 113 South Third St. For more information call 913-360-3193.
