All who seek some time for creative empowerment are invited to an inaugural event coming soon.
The Atchison County FCE Council members are planning One of a Kind Crafting Day.
Family Community Education Council invites artistic quilters and crafters to the event from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Muchnic Art Gallery, 704 North Fourth Street in Atchison.
FCE Council President Carol Pennington encourages artists and crafters to bring their projects and engage amid the historic elegance at the Muchnic.
Pennington said all sorts of projects are welcome like scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting, handwork, needlework, embroidery and whatever else you want to pack up and bring to work on. The event is not limited to just quilting and sewing projects.
"Some are coming just because they just want to attend for the fun of it," Pennington said.
Participants are invited to come and craft to their heart's content and be pampered a bit as they attend the unique work day. Some might come for inspiration.
For $50 attendees can reserve a table or chair space to work on their craft. The cost includes a guided tour of the home and admission to view the current art exhibit, " 'A Shared Love,' celebrating both a love of family and a love of all that is art." The exhibit features the works of Ellie and Haylie Folsom.
Ellie Folsom and her granddaughter, Haylie are both members of the Atchison Art Association and frequently exhibit in the annual Members Show. The exhibit runs until Oct. 9.
The FCE Council members are also planning to serve a special meal during the lunch hour for their guests.
The deadline for reservations to attend this one of a kind gathering is Thursday, Sept. 22. For more details, or to make reservations call Pennington at 913-367-7263 or Virginia Foley at 913-874-2022.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Atchison County FCE Scholarship Fund and FCE activities to further unit lessons and activities, Pennington said.
Close relatives of FCE members like children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will be incoming freshmen to attend an accredited college or trade school are eligible to apply for a FCE Scholarship, Pennington said.
