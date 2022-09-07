Muchnic

Muchnic Art Gallery, 704 North Fourth Street, Atchison, Kansas will be the site of an Atchison County FCE Council crafting day event on Thursday, Oct. 6.

 Submitted photo

All who seek some time for creative empowerment are invited to an inaugural event coming soon.

The Atchison County FCE Council members are planning One of a Kind Crafting Day.

