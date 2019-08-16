The Atchison County Farm Bureau honored one Sesquicentennial Farm and two Century Farms for 2019 at the Farm Bureau Annual meeting. It turned out that it was a family affair.
Beverly and Jeff Reichart owns the Sesquicentennial Farm and their two sons Conrad Reichart and Anton Reichart received the Century Farms awards.
Beverly’s great-great Grandfather, Phillip Hershman, moved to Kansas in 1869 when he purchased 160 acres 3 miles east of Muscotah. He moved his family to Kansas the following spring. The land was purchased from the State of Kansas, patent for school lands, for $3 an acre.
He sold the farm to his son-in-law Conrad Weaver. Then after Conrad and his wife, Sarah, died Conrad’s grandsons own the land. Cecil Weaver was the last living grandson, and when Cecil passed away his daughter Beverly inherited the land.
Beverly’s great-great Grandfather was truly a self-made man. He was born in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. His father died when Phillip was boy, leaving a widow and eight children with limited resources.
Phillip was put out with one of the neighbors to be reared and when he became 18 he learned the wheelwright trade, which he did for several years, moving in the meantime to Wayne County, Ohio.
He married in 1845 Sarah Henney and 7 years later he moved to Ingham County, Michigan where he farmed. From Michigan they went to Henry County, Illinois and then to Kansas. A boy with very little grew into a hardworking man with grit and self-determination and he was able to leave his family a lasting legacy-the land and the love of farming.
Conrad Reichart Century farm was purchased by his great-great grandfather, Henry. He purchased 80 acres from Willian Clinton, Valley Falls, Kansas in 1895 for $26.00 dollars an acre. The land on Cheyenne Road in Atchison County was then owned by Miles Reichart, Conrad’s great-great uncle and then Raymond E. Reichart, Conrad’s grandfather. Current owners are Conrad Reichart and Jeff and Beverly Reichart.
Anton’s Century Farm contains 80 acres in Atchison County. The land was purchase in 1909 for $80.00 an acre from George Reichart, a first cousin of Anton’s great-great grandfather, Henry Reichart and then Raymond E. Reichart, Anton’s grandfather. Current owners are Anton Reichart and Jeff and Beverly Reichart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.