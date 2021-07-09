The Atchison Farmers' Market support continues to grow throughout its 23rd season along 500 and 600 blocks along Main Street. The season opened for business May 15. Regular hours of operation throughout the growing season are from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Multiple vendors from the area are present to offer goods ranging from fresh produce, eggs, baked goods like cookies, pies, breads and pastries, natural honey products, herbs, fresh cut flowers and some assorted plants.
