The Farmerettes FCE unit recently hosted the "Swing into Summer" event in Effingham at the Union Church with the Terry FCE members as guests.
The Kansas Association FCE Button, Button, Who’s Got the Button Lesson was given and everyone joined in Cindy Hoverson’s game of identifying movie and TV personalities.
The FEC Scholarship for 2020-21 was awarded to Emmaly Dryden, a graduate of Maur Hill-Mount Academy, who will be attending the Ave Maria University in Southwest Florida.
Laverne Fowler was presented a certificate as a 65-year FCE member.
The Farmerettes FCE won second in the Northeast Area for community projects and Terry FCE received second for their accomplishment Report about Bonding Board Games.
Both FCE units received their Gold Seal awards for completing all of the lessons in 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 interruption.
