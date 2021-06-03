The Patriot Guard of Leavenworth, Sgt. Bradley Lynn of Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and Shannon Fire Chief David “Spider” Shell, Atchison County Fire District No. 1, gathered recently to honor the service and sacrifice of John Ober for a Celebration of Life service.
The service was May 15 at the family’s farm home in rural Atchison. Ober passed away Sept. 21, 2020.
A military honor service was held along with tribute to Ober’s 27-year service with KCPD. Many friends and family members also attended the Celebration service even though the day was overcast.
A friend of the family, Alan Dunster, prepared and served a sit-down barbecue meal after the service provided by Ober’s surviving family members, his wife, Jean (Armstrong) Ober, son, David Ober and his wife Molly, and daughter, Dana Over-Watts and husband R. Michael Watts, all of Atchison.
The attendees enjoyed the fellowship and shared stories that played a big part of Ober’s legacy. There were many laughs and tears were shed.
