K-State Research and Extension is offering a 31-day fitness program of fun and adventure for all ages as well as a fall photo contest.
The program highlights include quick meal and wellness tips and a fall scavenger hunt with fun opportunities for youth to participate and earn token rewards.
October is ideal for walking — the temperatures are cool and the colors are spectacular. Make the most of this great season, be inspired to make walking a priority and gain all the health advantages — in October and beyond. Our community showcases fall like no other-discover its glory in October by participating in FallN2Fitness Time. The fun begins on October 9 and continues until November 7. However, persons can join at any time within the 31-day time frame. The registration for FallN2Fitness will remain open throughout the challenge. Those registering will receive daily tips. This educational program is sponsored by K-State Research and Extension-Atchison County.
Register at www.atchison.k-state.edu/falln2fitness/fn2fpage2.html The registration fee will be waived for those registering and using the coupon code ATWalk21.
Challenges will include:
> Taking a daily fitness break– stroll alone or with your family and friends to enjoy the beautiful fall colors of the season. Aim for 30 minutes daily to best enjoy the changing of the colors. This is not a race to win- but it can be your personal plan to motivate you to make the best choices for YOU. Social media will help guide your choices on your schedule.
> Gathering ideas to prepare quick healthy family meals. Discover why eating healthy doesn’t mean breaking the budget or feeling deprived that “this new recommended diet” eliminates your favorite fall flavors.
> Exploring a few stress– busters to move life away from the fast lane. Spend time more with family and friends. Opportunities to make participation a family affair; elementary youth can earn toe token rewards.
> Join optional weekly family friendly fun adventures that are flexible to fit your personal schedule. Want to connect in person, check out our fall workshop line up. Capture the memories of fall by entering the FallN2Fitness photo contest.
> Questions may be directed to Diane Nielson, Atchison County Extension Agent. The Extension Office phone number is 913-833-5450 and messages may be left 24/7 or e-mail Atchison County Extension at AtchisonCoExt@ksu.edu.
K-State Research and Extension-Atchison County is an equal opportunity provider.
