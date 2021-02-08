K-State Research and Extension is continuing its educational Family and Consumer Science Program Series via virtual platforms throughout the month of February.
Living Well Together offers presentations and guest speakers commencing at 6:45 p.m. every Thursday. Register for any of the programs at: http://bit.ly/LivingWellTogether-Feb
The February topics include:
*Thursday, Feb. 11: “Love Languages” – to enhance relationships understanding each other. Everyone gives and receives love differently. The presentation will bring insight into the differences to equip all to better communicate love well.
*Thursday, Feb. 18: “Make Active Habits Stick” – for all who have marked becoming more active on their list of goals this year. Learn how to create new habits and routines to make the changes stick.
*Thursday, Feb. 25: “Living Well with Diabetes” – Diabetes is a common, costly and serious disease. Learn how one might delay, control and prevent it.
“A Parent Guide to Social Media” was presented on Feb. 4 to kick off the virtual series this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.