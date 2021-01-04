Thinking about 2021lifestyle changes? Want to spend less and organize more? Become healthier? Indulge in a little self-care? Join northeast Kansas K-State Research and Extension Family Consumer Science agents and guest speakers virtually each week for the Living Well Together series. Starting at 6:45 pm., the Thursday evening speakers will offer tips about leading healthier lives, building strong families, spending smart, and more. The virtual series is slated to continue until April.
“Living Well Together is a series of one-hour sessions that touch on a wide variety of essential skills that empower individuals and families to live, work and thrive,” said Diane Nielson, Atchison County Extension agent. "Participation is free to all Kansans plus their out of state friends, but registration is required. Participants can choose to register for one session or as many as they like. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to the registrant’s email address." Register for one or multiple sessions at https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/8zuCC732K1TX3W4s8FJlG?domain=bit.ly
Upcoming Living Well Together January sessions include :
* Jan. 7, “Cooking Road Map” Create your map with ingredients you have on hand. Your destination is tasty and nutritious meals.
* Jan.14, “2021: Cut the Clutter and Get Organized!” Make this common resolution for the new year come true for you! Tips for keeping financial records organized included.
* Jan. 21, “Vaccinations: Checking the Facts Together” Experts from the Kansas Immunization Coalition talk about the importance of vaccines and their safety.
* Jan. 28 “Who’s Taking Care of You?” Life is precious and so are you. Learn self-care activities to do every day.
All sessions will be recorded. Contact your local Extension Office for further information. The series kicked off In December offering Technology Tips for Parents During Remote Learning, Baking with Friends and Bonding Thru Board Games. These sessions, speaker resources plus information regarding future presentations are featured on the Atchison County Extension website.
