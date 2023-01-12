Recently, Kansas extension associate director Gregg Hadley was asked to explain the mission and purpose of K-State Extension. I thought it would be appropriate to share that summary.
So, what is Extension and why at Kansas State University? Most universities engage in research and teaching, but the nation’s land-grant universities, which includes Kansas State University, have a third mission-extension. Through engagement and outreach, we can help people improve their lives, as we work to:
build leadership in citizens and strengthen communities;
provide strategies to individuals and families for living vibrant, healthy lifestyles;
guide youth through development programs, toward responsible adulthood;
provide decision tools and information for sustainable agriculture and food systems;
and give guidance to preserving and protecting our natural resources.
In short, Extension develops and delivers solutions for today’s problems aimed at improving the quality of life and standard of living for people in Kansas and beyond.
Don’t believe Extension is just for rural or agricultural families. Our educational programs and information are relevant for people living in all communities.
How did Extension happen? Federal law created the land-grant university system, experiment stations, and extension. Resources of federal, state, and local governments along with land-grant universities designed and shaped this non-formal educational system called Extension.
It began with a vision that research and technology developed at Kansas State University and the national network of land-grant universities should be transformed into practical, useful knowledge that provided solutions to problems and opportunities for families, youth, communities, and agriculture across this nation. The Extension system was created to use that research-based knowledge in educating and informing people, primarily through non-formal educational programs.
Our statewide presence, with Extension agents in every county, lends itself to collaboration with local groups, state and national organizations. We work with Kansans through a variety of means, from face-to-face education and communication to using technology for educational delivery.
We learn as much through our listening, questioning, and involvement with people, as they will gain from our educational programs. Each day we work to provide relevant information that creates solutions for today’s problems and opportunities, providing knowledge for you to make changes based on your interest and your goals for you, your family, your business and your community. We strive to be the trusted source of information and education in our communities.
Persons of Atchison county are encouraged to contact your extension office with questions for educational information. Come see us in Lancaster, call us at 913-330-0050 or email us at atchisoncoext@ksu.edu
