Live Well Live Atchison has announced the appointment of Jeff Schuele as their new Executive Director. As Executive Director of Live Well Live Atchison, Schuele will be responsible for the successful leadership and management of the organization according to the vision, mission, and strategic direction set by the board. Schuele will manage the planning, implementation, and evaluation of the organization’s programs and services, oversee financial planning, development, and management, including budget preparation and securing adequate funding for the operation of the organization. Duties also include planning and implementing advocacy initiatives and community relations.
Schuele’s background includes management roles in the insurance and agriculture industries as well as county government experience. Schuele is currently a Sales Coach and Insurance Advisor for Spring Venture Group, Inc. in Atchison, Kansas. Schuele has served as a crop insurance territory manager for CGB Diversified Services, Inc. and a farm territory manager for Cargill, Inc. in Atchison, Kansas. Schuele also served seven years as Commissioner for District One in Atchison County, and currently serves on the boards of Project Concern, Inc. and Atchison County Extension.
Schuele currently holds a M.B.A. from Friends University and a B.S. in Business Management.
“I am excited in this new role with Live Well Live Atchison as I have served roles with it since its inception as a volunteer, board member, and now executive director. Our former executive director, Andrea Clements has done a great job taking us to a new level as an advocate for our organization’s health initiatives. My goal is to continue our mission of the organization to promote and sustain healthy behaviors through education, community action and advocacy. Now more than ever, our organization has tremendous opportunities to work with other organizations to improve the quality of life in Atchison County. I look forward to the next chapter for Live Well Live Atchison and will seek out future opportunities to inspire vibrant and thriving communities all over Atchison County.” said Schuele.
