The Kansa Prairie Quilters of Oskaloosa are set to host their fifth annual quilt show next month.
The event is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oskaloosa School Library, 301 Market St. in Oskaloosa. A group of 10 to 15 women started meeting in 1997 and formed the group with the goal of making a difference in Jefferson County. The quilters meet monthly at the Presbyterian Church in Oskaloosa. The group plan community service events and create homemade items like potholders, quilts, pillows and more that are donated to a variety of organizations.
Irene Malone says the group has fun working together.
“When we can do something for others, it just makes us all feel good,” she said.
The annual quilt show isa showcase exhibit for the group, bringing locals together to raffle off a handmade quilt from the group. This year, two quilts will be raffled off, “Garden Jewels” and “Friendship Starts.”
The first quilt was started by Jacqueline Culley. The second quilt was a product completed in the quilt club sewing meeting. All proceeds of the raffle ticket sales will be used to support the numerous non-profit organizations in Jefferson County.
Raffle tickets are $5 for six tickets or $1 for one ticket and can be purchased from one of the group members at the show. Other boutique and homemade items will also be available for purchase from local vendors. For more information, send an email to malonej_00@yahoo.com.
