The Atchison Elks are hosting Trunk or Treat as a safer way to trick or treat to celebrate Halloween festivities downtown.
A Trunk or Treat event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in front of the Elks B P O Lodge, 609 Kansas Ave. in Atchison. Participating cars will be out front of the ELKS Lodge along Kansas Avenue.
Elks members will offer candy to trick or treaters and hot dogs with chips while supplies last from out of the participating vehicle trunks, which will be sanitized and decorated.
