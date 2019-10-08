The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 647 recently held the following events:
The Atchison Elks recently organized the district soccer shoot. Winners will move on to compete in the state of Kansas contest. Pictured with the winners are sone of the Benedictine college soccer team that helps with the soccer shoot every year. The state soccer shoot will be held at the Benedictine soccer stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Atchison Elks helped serve a dinner at the American legion in Hiawatha to celebrate their legion.
The Atchison Elks donated to the community fireworks fund. Pictured at Hundley insurance with ER Larry Beeson.
For more information, visit the Atchison Elks lodge at 609 Kansas Avenue or call 913-367-6355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.