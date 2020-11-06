Atchison ELKS recently presented the Lifetime Achievement award to Bob Cobleigh. Cobleigh is only the third person to receive this award for their outstanding work and the Elks and the Atchison Lodge. Steve Betts and Francis Lorenz are the previous recipients of this award.
Cobleigh’s hard work and dedication is much appreciated by the Elks who determined he is deserving of this prestigious award.
