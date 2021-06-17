EFFINGHAM – Young exhibitors from all over the area recently converged in Effingham for the 2021 Northeast Kansas Junior Angus Show.
Lane Robinson, of Russell, Iowa named the champions from the 35 entries exhibited May 31 in the Atchison County Fair Barn and show arena in Effingham.
The Junior Angus members winning top showmanship honors were: Novice Champion — Ruby Hill, Baldwin City: Reserve Novice Champion – Caleb Manch, Hiawatha; Junior Champion – Molly Hill, Baldwin City; and Reserve Junior Champion – Addie Haverkamp, Bern.
The intermediate class top winners were: Intermediate Champion – Corbin Ellerman, Effingham, and Reserve Intermediate Champion — Kelsey Theis, Leavenworth.
Senior Champion honors went to Baylee Wulfkuhle, of Berryton, and Reserve Champion Ty Ellerman, Highland.
The Junior Angus members also elected members to serve on the Northeast Kansas Junior Angus Association board of directors. Election results are as follows President Kelsy Theis, Vice-president Corbin Ellerman, Secretary Addie Haverkamp and Treasurer Cole Kucan.
