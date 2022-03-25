Information:
Who: Josh Woodward
Doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of Arkansas-Fayetteville
U of Arkansas graduate program rated as one of the top graduate schools in the nation by
U.S. News and World Report. https://online.uark.edu/
This was an asynchronous program where student meet online twice a week, and in
person on campus in Fayetteville one weekend per semester.
Previous Education
HS Graduate: 1983 Atchison County Community High School
JUCO: Highland Comm. College – 1985
Undergraduate: 1988- University of Kansas - Education
Masters: 2000 -University of Kansas – Sports Management/Athletic Administration
Masters: 2002 - Pittsburg State University – K-12 Building Leadership
District Leadership Endorsement – 2009 Washburn University
Doctoral: 2021 – University of Arkansas -Educational Leadership –
Doctoral Dissertation Topic:
A three year study on “Factors Influencing Stakeholder Support of a Bond
Referendum in a Rural Kansas School District.”
This mixed study utilized both qualitative and quantitative data and was nominated as
Outstanding Dissertation of the Year by Dr. Kevin P Brady, Director of Graduate
Studies in Educational Leadership at the University of Arkansas. Dr. Brady contact
information: https://coehp.uark.edu/the-college/all-collegedirectory/uid/kpbrady/name/Kevin+P.+Brady/
The dissertation was published late summer of 2021 and has been download over 50
times by researchers across the United States and in at least six foreign countries.
Connection to Atchison:
Parents: Dad was J. Gary Woodward, who served as the elementary principal for
ACCES/Effingham for nearly 25 years. Mom- Ruth Peak Woodward was an Atchison
HS graduate. Both have passed but have many friends/family in the area.
Josh and wife live in De Soto, KS and Josh currently serves as the Assistant
Superintendent at Perry Lecompton Schools, where he has worked for 25 of his 33
years in education.
Future Plans: Very happy to continue at Perry Lecompton schools, but considering positions at
the university level that would provide an opportunity to work with aspiring teachers and
administrators.
Questions: Josh can be reached at 913-220-0261 – woodyjoshm@gmail.com
