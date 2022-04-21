After completing the prayerful process of selecting a new minister, the Ebenezer Church Pastoral search committee is pleased to announce that a candidate has been chosen. Reverend Dr. Seante Ford will be the new minister for Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Ebenezer has been without a pastor for over a year and is blessed that a new shepherd has been appointed. Ebenezer is proud to introduce their new minister, Reverend Dr. Seante Ford of Kansas City, Kansas. Pastor Ford, his wife Mattie, and his family are coming from Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Reverend Ford previously served as Co-Pastor of Galilee Missionary for five years and has been led to accept pastorship at Ebenezer. Pastor Ford’s first official Sunday service was April 3rd, and his Installation service will be Sunday, May 1st at 3:00 pm and Ebenezer Baptist Church, 826 Riley Street, Atchison, Ks.
Please welcome Reverend Dr. Seante Ford and his family to Ebenezer and to the Atchison church community. Ebenezer church services are every Sunday morning at 10:45 am.
