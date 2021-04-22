According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), increasing to 16 million in 30 years. The cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to total $259 billion this year, increasing to $1.1 trillion (in today’s dollars) by mid-century. Nearly one in every three seniors who dies each hear has Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
Why is the rate of Alzheimer’s disease increasing so dramatically? Research shows that several factors contribute to late onset AD (over age 65, the most common form). These include older age, genetics (especially carrying the APOE4 allele), family history, a history of head trauma, midlife onset high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Delving deeper, Americans are living longer, but over 65 percent of adults are overweight or obese and diabetes rates are climbing (over a third have diabetes or prediabetes). What is good or bad for the heart is also good or bad for the brain.
What are common lifestyle factors influencing the heart and brain? Diet, exercise, sleep, and mental acuity are the most prominent and fortunately, modifiable factors.
In the last several years there has been renewed study in eating patterns to support brain health. The Mediterranean diet, first named in 1993 but eaten for over 4,000 years in the 22 countries of the Mediterranean region, has shown great promise in promoting and maintaining brain health. Studies in Spain that began in the early 200s and continue today have demonstrated declines in heart attacks and strokes and improved cognition when participants were following Mediterranean eating patterns. Longer life, less diabetes and fewer cancers, and lower rates of childhood obesity are also seen. The diet focuses on consumption of more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, olive oil, water, and fish and shellfish; smaller amounts of cheese, yogurt, and poultry; and least amounts of red meats and sweets. A moderate amount of red wine is included. This eating pattern also includes little processed foods, so overall it is lower in sodium and sugar, as well as saturated and trans fats. It is higher in fiber, potassium, antioxidants; and healthy fats compared to the typical Western diet. The research is so compelling about the healthfulness that this eating pattern has now been recognized and recommended in the newest 2015-2020 U.S. Dietary Guidelines.
Published in 2015, research from Rush University in Chicago has combined elements from the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, developed in the early 1990’s by Harvard researchers), call the MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet. The goal is to prevent AD. They tested over 900 Chicago-area seniors over four and a half years. The longer people had followed the MIND diet patterns, the less risk they appeared to have for AD. The study found the MIND diet lowered Alzheimer’s risk by about 35 percent for people who followed it moderately well and up to 53 percent for those who adhered to it rigorously.
