Easter Egg Hunt By James Howey Atchison Globe Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email For many kids the Easter Bunny brings a familiar presence to the annual Atchison Recreation Commission’s Egg Hunt at the Sports Complex. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Atchison Recreation Commission will be holding the annual Atchison Recreation Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. Saturday at the Atchison Sports Complex. The event is for boys and girls 10 and under and those participating in the egg hunt can find lucky eggs and win prizes. Kids in attendant will also be able to meet the Easter Bunny. Those who are interested can call 913-367-3352 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Emergency Department-Administered Buprenorphine Is Safe, Effective Stress Rash: What Is It and How to Treat It FDA Finds Contamination Issues at Eye Drops Plant Latest News Muchnic hosts watercolor extravaganza by Patrick Henning Downtown Plaza placemaking design discussed Monday evening IA Current Conditions KS Current Conditions MO Current Conditions AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 2:03 p.m. EDT EPA tightens mercury emissions limits at coal power plants Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSaturn is doing something never seen before in our solar systemArensburg, Mary E. 1935-2023Anhyrous tanks rollover and pickup rollover avoids leakageHow this singer went from Johnson County talent to ‘amazing’ contender on ‘The Voice’Pickman, Louise C. 1931-2023Courthouse offices amid some changesPolice Report, week of Friday, March 31, 2023Basement fire damage along Seventh Street reaches higher levelStudy: New danger of alcohol use in Lawrence.Anderson, Kari R. 1971-2023 Images Videos CommentedScott, Marilyn S. 1954-2022 (2) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
Commented