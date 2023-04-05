Egg hunt

For many kids the Easter Bunny brings a familiar presence to the annual Atchison Recreation Commission’s Egg Hunt at the Sports Complex.

 File photo

The Atchison Recreation Commission will be holding the annual Atchison Recreation Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. Saturday at the Atchison Sports Complex. 

The event is for boys and girls 10 and under and those participating in the egg hunt can find lucky eggs and win prizes. 