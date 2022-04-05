The Atchison Recreation Commission is planning its annual Easter Egg Hunt for girls and boys 10 years of age and younger.
Youngsters are invited to come and seek "Lucky Eggs" and win some prizes; and visit with the Easter Bunny.
The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Atchison Sports Complex facility adjacent to Atchison Elementary School.
Atchison Lions Club are assisting with the event.
For more information call 913-367-3352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.