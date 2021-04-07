For Rickye Jenkins Easter Sunday is a day when youngsters from the Atchison Community as a whole come out fill their baskets and memory banks with good times and treats at L. F. M. Park.
Jenkins, a former Atchison resident, came all the way from Los Angeles, California to host the 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at L.F. M. Park event. Jenkins has hosted the event with help from family and since its inception even though he’s not resided in the area for the past five years.
Children from age 1 to 5-year-olds were treated to an egg hunt, cake walks and Easter baskets as they visited and played amongst themselves on the playground.
Pre-adolescent aged youngsters had their age-appropriate fun, entertainments and amusements in the early afternoon, and teenagers enjoyed their times from later in the afternoon into the evening hours.
Some bicycles were awarded throughout the events and kids received filled Easter baskets.
The event has become a tradition for Jenkins even though the 2020 event did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
