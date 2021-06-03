Many producers are delaying breeding season this year to try and avoid severe winter weather. As we approach the breeding season, cows and heifers are faced with a variety of stressors from the metabolic pressure of providing for a calf to changes in environment. Stress during early pregnancy is well documented to cause embryonic death and loss of pregnancy. However, making strategic management decisions during the fragile 2 months after breeding can help minimize those losses.
Transporting cows to summer pasture oftentimes coincides with the breeding season. Especially, if cows or heifers are artificially inseminated and need to be near working facilities during that time. It is important to plan transportation, or other stressors, strategically to prevent early pregnancy loss and reducing overall pregnancy rates.
Research conducted at Colorado State University has found that transporting cattle between five and 42 days post insemination can result in a 10 percent reduction in pregnancy. When cattle are loaded into a trailer and transported to a new place, they may become stressed and release a cascade of hormones that can alter the uterine environment making it less ideal for supporting a pregnancy. Prior to the fifth day the embryo is still in the oviduct and protected from changes in the unterine environment. After day 42, the embryo has implanted into the uterine wall and is less susceptible to changes in environment. While transporting on days five to 42 pose the greatest risk, waiting to haul cows and heifers until a week or two after day 42 may help prevent late embryonic loss. Some general guidelines for when to transport pregnant cows and heifers post breeding.
The recommended time to haul is between day one to four, or after 60 days. The risk of pregnancy loss is between days five to 55 or 60 days.
Another key to minimizing pregnancy loss when transportation is necessary, is to avoid hauling cows on excessively hot days (approximately 90° - 110° and 40% humidity or more). Research conducted at Oklahoma State University found that cows exposed to heat stress 8 – 16 days after breeding, had decreased progesterone concentration, increased prostaglandin concentrations, and reduced embryonic weights. A 2 - 2.5 degree increase in rectal temperature (representative measurement of body temperature) for as little as 9 hours has been found to reduce embryo development. Planning to haul cows on days with more moderate temperatures can help reduce stress on heifers and cows and ultimately prevent early pregnancy loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.