Dr. Renee Scott, Superintendent of USD 409 of Schools, invites stakeholders to a Coffee with the Superintendent between 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. on Friday, May 7 in the community room at the Board of Education Office located at 626 Commercial Street.
The scheduled coffee event is the second one of what Scott had initiated last school year. However, after the inaugural coffee, the series was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The purpose is just to have an open door policy,” Scott said. The conversation will hopefully offer some clarifications stakeholders might have about legislative decisions and other matters.
“My hope last year was that I was a first year superintendent and just wanted to get to know the community,” Scott said, adding because of COVID, she’s really not had much of an opportunity to get to know the stakeholders in the community.
Scott started her position to lead the district July 1, 2019. Her inaugural Coffee with Superintendent event took place Oct. 11, 2019. The second Coffee social was scheduled on the calendar for late March 2020, but was cancelled after the schoolyear was interrupted about a week prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.