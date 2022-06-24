Douglass J. Adair has been named chairman of the board of directors of Exchange Bank & Trust. He succeeds Rich Dickason, who held the position since 2020 and continues as chief executive officer of the bank.
With his election as chairman by the board, Adair has become the third-generation Adair family member to hold the position. The 166-year-old bank has been under the Adair family’s ownership since 1952. His grandfather, John A. Adair, served as chairman from then until 1980. His grandmother, Grace Adair, chaired the board for the next six years, and his father, Paul H. Adair, from 1991 to 2019.
“The board of directors is excited to see Douglass step up to be the next Adair family member to take over the role of chairman of the board,” said longtime board member Rick Berger. “He brings 24 years of banking experience to the role, 14 of those years with his family’s bank. Douglass has been groomed and mentored for the position by his predecessor, Rich Dickason, and you can’t ask for a better mentor and leader than Rich. As he literally moves into the same office once occupied by this father and grandfather, we are confident in his abilities to lead the bank into the future. The Atchison area is blessed to have the Adair family’s commitment to keep Exchange Bank locally owned and dedicated to the communities that it serves.”
Adair began his career with Exchange in 2008 as an assistant operations officer at the bank’s branches in Lansing and Leavenworth, Kan. In 2016, he moved to Exchange’s main bank at 600 Commercial Street, Atchison, where he has served as vice president and controller. He has been a member of the bank’s board since 2018.
Adair’s previous banking experience included serving as assistant vice president at LaSalle Bank, Chicago, from 2006 to 2008, assistant branch manager and officer at South Trust Bank, Birmingham, Ala., from 2001 to 2004, and head of teller operations at First National Bank of Shelby County in Chelsea, Ala., from 1998 to 2001. He additionally interned for the General Services Administration, a branch of the United States Government, in 2005.
“I am beyond honored to be named Exchange Bank’s next chairman and humbled to follow my mentor, Rich Dickason, and my father and grandfather in this position,” Mr. Adair said. “Banking is clearly in my blood as I am thrilled to work with our banking family each day. I am in awe of all their hard work assisting our customers. I know no greater privilege.”
A 1994 graduate of Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Adair went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in history at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn., in 1998 and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University, Chicago, in 2006. He is a member of Maur Hill-Mount Academy’s Dr. Richard R. Dickason, Jr., Memorial Scholarship Committee, treasurer and board member of Theatre Atchison, and chairman and treasurer of Exchange Bankshares Corporation of Kansas. He is a past treasurer and trustee of the Command and General Staff College Foundation, Ft. Leavenworth, Kan., and former treasurer and board member of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Dickason is one year shy of celebrating 50 years as an officer of Exchange. Prior to joining the bank, he was employed as a certified public accountant for the Touche Ross Accounting firm. This role originally brought him to Atchison to perform audits for Exchange, where he was offered the role of controller by then president John A. Adair in 1973. He was promoted to president in 1978, stepping down from that position 29 years later when he was named chief executive officer.
“I am very grateful for my many years with Exchange, and feel especially honored for the opportunity I have had to serve as chairman of this longstanding banking institution,” Dickason said. “Likewise, I am pleased that Douglass has risen to this position, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and grandmother. He is proud of the fact that Exchange has remained locally-owned with a strong focus on treating our customers as our neighbors and consistently doing our best to help them achieve their dreams. I have always found this to be one of the most gratifying aspects of my association with Exchange, and, along with our acquisitions, is a contributing factor to our growth in assets from $29 million when I first started to nearly $575 million today. During this same period, our staff has increased from 29 to over 100 employees, a number of whom have been with us for well over 20 years, including five who have over 40 years with the bank.”
Founded in 1856 when Kansas was still a territory, Exchange is the longest established business in Atchison and the oldest institution of its type in the state. Each year during the past decade, it has been recognized as “Best of the Best” among local banks in an annual poll conducted by the Atchison Globe.
In relatively recent times, Exchange has expanded from a single main bank and drive-through facility in Atchison to seven other locations that, in addition to Lansing and Leavenworth, include Easton, Effingham and Troy, Kan., and Rushville and Platte City, Mo. Advances in online banking capabilities are among other noteworthy changes.
“Our team continues to look for opportunities and employ methods that make banking increasingly satisfying and convenient for our customers,” Dickason said. “Simultaneously, measures to keep customers’ accounts safe and secure continue to be of the highest priority.”
