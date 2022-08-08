DONIPHAN, COUNTY -- The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is holding a “For the Paws Yard Sale” Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Quonset hut located along its new property at 887 Friendship Road, south of Bendena.
The Paws Yard Sale event be between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday. A large variety of items have been offered for potential buyers to choose from.
Pet Rescue Director Trina Earl said the group has helped about 380 animals since it was launched in 2020. The Pet Rescue operates on donations. All proceeds from the sale will be used to care for animals and homeless pets to work on projects like repairing and renovating the buildings located on the new property.
Pet Rescue Board Member Anna Midyette said there is something for everyone at the large sale.
Please call 913-370-3297 with questions.
