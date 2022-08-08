220813DPRescue

Anna Midyette checks out some of the many items that will be for sale at the "For the Paws Yard Sale" Saturday and Sunday at the Doniphan County Pet Rescue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the organization's new property located at 887 Friendship Road, Bendena. 

 Submitted photo/ Doniphan County Pet Rescue

DONIPHAN, COUNTY -- The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is holding a “For the Paws Yard Sale” Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Quonset hut located along its new property at 887 Friendship Road, south of Bendena.

The Paws Yard Sale event be between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday. A large variety of items have been offered for potential buyers to choose from.

