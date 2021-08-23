TROY – The Doniphan County Health Department is offering additional doses to immunocompromised individuals.
The additional third vaccine dose will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Doniphan County Health Department/ Home Health, 201 South Main Street in Troy. No appointments are needed, but please bring your white COVID vaccine record with you at time of your immunization. If you have any questions, please call 785-985-3591.
The Federal Drug Administration has authorized and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has approved those immunocompromised individuals would benefit from an additional dose of the mRNA COVID19 vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer.
If you are immunocompromised and fall into one of these categories below, you should receive a third vaccination for added protection.
The qualifying guidelines are as follows:
• Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
• Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.
• Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy.
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency like DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes.
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids like more than 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
