TROY -- The Center for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration have recommended that the use of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 Vaccine resume in the United States, effective April 23. The Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available for anyone 18 years of age and older. Call 785-985-3591 for an appointment.
For more information about the Janssen Vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/JJUpdate.html.
