Doniphan County Health officials are planning to host the annual seasonal drive-thru flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the alley behind the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health Office.
The office is located at 201 South Main Street in Troy. For more information call 785-985-3591, or log on to www.dpcountyks.com or email kay.smith@dpcountyks.com. The Doniphan County Health officials plan to post updates about the upcoming flu clinic on their facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.