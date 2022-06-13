TROY – Doniphan County Health Department and Home Health staff members are dedicated to preventing unintentional injuries to children ages from birth to age 14. Safety items are purchased through grant programs and made available to children in Doniphan County.
Additionally, a certified child passenger safety technician offers education and free help with correctly installing your car seat. Free seats are also available to all who qualify.
Feel free to call the DP County Health Department and Home Help at 785-985-3591, our staff members are here to serve the public.
