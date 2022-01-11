TROY -- The Doniphan County Health Department and Home Health has updated its COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to coordinate with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.
During the past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer booster shot for children between 12 and 15 year years old to be administer five months after completion of their second Pfizer vaccination.
Additonally, the booster waiting period for anyone who has completed the Pfizer primary series has changed. People can now receive a booster shot five months after receiving their second Pfizer shot. There have been no changes to the waiting period for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two months, or the Moderna vaccine, six months. Mix and match dosing for booster shots are permitted.
For moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11, and additional primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered 28 days after their second shot.
The Doniphan County Health/ HH department is here to serve the community. Persons older than 5 years of age can receive they COVID-19 vaccine or booster from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. every Wednesday at the health department office, 201 South Main Street in Troy.
