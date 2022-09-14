TROY -- As of September 14th, 2022, Doniphan Co. Health Dept./HH will begin administering the updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster targeting the most recent Omnicron subvariants.
The CDC endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters for anyone who is 12 years and older on Sept. 1 and expects to recommend updated COVID-19 boosters for pediatric groups in the coming weeks.
CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. said “the updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating Omicron COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants."
Walensky continued, 'this recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”
The Doniphan County Health Department / Home Health continues to hold its Walk-In Immunization Clinic between the hours of 9:30 -11:30 a.m. and 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Melanie Davis said in a press release to the Atchison Globe that the public can contact the Doniphan County Health officials by calling 785-985-3591 for questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.