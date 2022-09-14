TROY -- As of September 14th, 2022, Doniphan Co. Health Dept./HH will begin administering the updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster targeting the most recent Omnicron subvariants.

The CDC endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters for anyone who is 12 years and older on Sept. 1 and expects to recommend updated COVID-19 boosters for pediatric groups in the coming weeks.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.