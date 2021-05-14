TROY -- Doniphan County Health Department /Home Health is pleased to inform the public that the Kansas Department of Health & Environment announced effective immediately Kansas providers may now administer Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to ages 12 and older. Our office is presently collecting names and phone numbers of anyone 12 and older that want the free Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and have a vaccine clinic on from 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the health department. This clinic will also be open for all who wish to receive a vaccine including those 18 years of age and older who might want the Johnson and Johnson or the Moderna vaccine. Those younger than age 18 do need written parental consent for vaccination. Please call 785-985-3591 or email health@dpcountyks.com if you wish for your child to receive the Pfizer vaccine as we do not plan to order doses until we can determine the approximate number of those wishing to receive the vaccine. Please keep in mind Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart and the booster vaccine clinic for those receiving the vaccine on June 9 will be from 1:30-4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at the Doniphan County Health Department.
Please do your part to contribute to community immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.