The Doniphan County health officials are inviting all citizens throughout the Doniphan County to come and enlighten themselves about heathy trends, screenings and have some fun.
The Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health is hosting an Infant, Children & Families Health and Resource Fair. The healthy hoopla event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at the Troy Community Building, 1225 Last Chance Road in Troy.
There will be free popcorn, plenty of giveaways and door prizes. The event also features face painting and some games.
Dr. Tanna Kuhnert, DMD will provide free dental screenings and the White Cloud Health Center will provide free Fluoride Varnish Application.
Event goers will also have the opportunity to come get acquainted with new Doniphan County EMS staff.
Information about safe sleeping, financial planning, helpful resource programs in Doniphan County, injury preventions, car seat safety, immunizations and poison control.
There will also be COVID-19 tests to take home.
In addition to Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health, the sponsors are Techs EMS, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, Early Head Start, Childhood Lead Prevention -- a Kansas Department of Health and Environment Program. Parents as Teachers, Doniphan County Extension Office, Kaden's Kloset, Wathena Police Department, NEK-Multi-County Health Department, Doniphan County Library District No. 1, Atchison Community Health Clinic, Poison Control, NEK-CAP, COPE Program, Clear Sky, Three Rivers and more.
