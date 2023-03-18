The Doniphan County health officials are inviting all citizens throughout the Doniphan County to come and enlighten themselves about heathy trends, screenings and have some fun.

The Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health is hosting an Infant, Children & Families Health and Resource Fair. The healthy hoopla event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at the Troy Community Building, 1225 Last Chance Road in Troy.