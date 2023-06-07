Seven Terry FCE Unit members recently traveled to Troy for the annual District Day event where they were honored for Terry's 80th anniversary as a home demonstration unit.
The Terry Unit was given a trophy presented by the Doniphan Daisies, and each Terry member was presented an anniversary plaque.
The District Day event hosted by the Doniphan County FCE Daisies was April 27 with a continental breakfast and a potato bar luncheon.
Paul Rhode, guest speaker, presented a program about President Abraham Lincoln with many interesting details about the late President Lincoln's funeral and burial.
Doniphan County 4-Hers Venessa Blanton and Teagan Bauman presented a program. Blanton demonstrated how to utilize 3D pens, and Bauman sang two songs.
The state awards were presented:
The Atchison County Farmerettes FCE received an award for "Destination Oregon" and Terry was awarded second place for "More plants on your plate" and an honorable mention for "Fluffy pillows for Gran-Villa Residents".
The Atchison County FCE Council members received first place for "Last wishes funeral planning" in the education category and a first place award in the community service category for "Family Bonding through Yard Games, which were played during the 2022 Atchison County Fair.
Jackson County Sunshine Girls FCE, the Farmerettes and Terry units were each presented their Standard of Excellence Gold Star seals respectively,
Special membership pins were awarded to some FCE members for milestone years.
Terry Unit members: Becky Carr -- five years; Cora Chambers -- 15 years; and Laverne Fowler -- 67 years.
Farmerettes Unit -- Elaine Oakleaf -- 20 years; Evelyn Lorenz and Marcellene Vaughn -- 25 years each; Cindy Ladd -- 35 years; and Charlene Gigstad --68 years.
Atchison County Council President Carol Pennington presented special gift mugs to Amy Masters, Cathy Tharman, Marcelline Vaughn, Diane Neilson, Cora Chambers and Ray Ladd.
Diane Neilson, Tina Bailey and Sally Banks won door prizes.
Pennington announced Atchison County will be hosting the 2024 District Day event and that the announcement about date and place will be forthcoming.
