Northeast District FCE Council Rep. Carol Litner, right, presents Terry FCE members a plaque to celebrate the group's 80th anniversary during District Day festivities April 27 in Troy. 

 Submitted photo

Seven Terry FCE Unit members recently traveled to Troy for the annual District Day event where they were honored for Terry's 80th anniversary as a home demonstration unit.

The Terry Unit was given a trophy presented by the Doniphan Daisies, and each Terry member was presented an anniversary plaque.