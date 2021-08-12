The Atchison Public Library will offer a three-part book discussion series in September through November on "Urban Indians." Members of the community are invited to attend the free programs, which will take place at the Atchison Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
The series is sponsored by Humanities Kansas, a nonprofit cultural organization, as part of its Talk About Literature in Kansas program. HK is furnishing the books and discussion leaders for the Urban Indians TALK series. For more information about HK, visit www.humanitieskansas.org.
The first meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Anne Hawkins will lead a discussion of “Tracks” by Louise Erdrich.
Until a generation ago, most books about Indians were written by non-Indians. The 1990s brought forth a new generation of American Indian writers who explored what it meant to be Indian in today's society. The novels in this series take place both on and off the reservation, blending tribal tradition with pop culture and the urban experience.
As the series continues, readers will discuss “Bone Game” by Louis Owens on October 7th, and “The Grass Dancer” by Susan Power on November 4th.
To check out books and for more information about the reading series, contact The Atchison Library at 913-367-1902 or askus@atchisonlibrary.org.
